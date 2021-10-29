Meta Watch From Facebook Coming Soon? Leaked Image Shows Smartwatch With Front Camera

Facebook is now called Meta and the company will focus on a “metaverse" that will be a “virtual environment" you can go inside of — instead of just looking at on a screen. Apart from Facebook‘s (now Meta) announcement, an image of the company’s upcoming smartwatch has been leaked. The image, first reported on by Bloomberg, was found inside the app for Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

The smartwatch from Facebook (or Meta), appears to have a notch that houses what appears to be a front camera. In the photo, the smartwatch’s screen is off, but the camera is visible. The smartwatch is referred to as “Milan" in the app’s code. The Bloomberg report says that the smartwatch in the picture may not be a version that consumers ever see. Earlier, in June this year, it was reported that Facebook is working on a smartwatch with two cameras. If this is indeed that smartwatch, then there will also be a second, detachable camera that will exist primarily for video calls and will have a 1080p auto-focus front camera.

The project also involved hardware. Facebook’s Oculus Quest ha will soon be called the “Meta Quest" and the Facebook Portal video device will be rebranded as the “Meta Portal" sometime in the next few months. With the smartwatch leak, it seems that there could be more that’s coming

