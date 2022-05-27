Amended Privacy Policy Goes Live, Meta Sends Out Notifications

Meta, previously Facebook, has begun sending out notifications to users about a privacy policy update that will go live on July 26, according to the firm.

In a blog post from May 26, the company said: “Notifications that people will start to receive today on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger will direct them to information about what to expect from the relevant Privacy Policy and Terms of Service in their region."

“They’ll also see a summary of what’s different. These updates go into effect on July 26, and people don’t need to act on this notification by this date to continue using our products," it added.

Meta stated that the company revised its policy to make it easier to understand and to match the latest products it offers, based on feedback from people who use the company’s technology and privacy experts.

“At Meta, we’ve always set out to build personalised experiences that provide value without compromising your privacy. So, it’s on us to have strong protections for the data we use and be transparent about how we use it," the company noted.

According to the company, “This includes communicating more clearly about our data practices and the choices you have."

In the blog post, Meta explained that users can alter their privacy settings at any time, and the platform will keep them informed if it makes significant changes to how it collects, uses, or disclose their information.

Terms of Service

Additionally, Meta noted that its Terms of Service are currently being modified to clarify what is expected of us and those who utilise Meta’s platforms.

“We’re updating our Terms of Service to better explain what is expected from us and those who use our platforms," the company stated.

These expectations include our Community Standards’ rights and obligations, such as when the firm may disable or terminate accounts that violate our Terms or Community Standards, or others’ intellectual property rights or other laws.

Some modifications to the Terms of Service are in line with revisions to the Privacy Policy, including more information about what happens when users delete content.

However, it should be noted that the modifications don’t cover WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids or the use of Quest devices without a Facebook account, which have their separate privacy policies.

The company further said: “We encourage everyone to read our updated policy which will help people understand how our practices apply, including up to date information about our newer products, like Shops and Facebook View, as we continue to innovate."

It is also noteworthy that the company rolled out Privacy Center earlier this year as a place where people can learn more about Meta’s commitment to privacy across all of its products and technologies.

It also stated that those who use Facebook on desktop or mobile now have access to the Privacy Center, which links directly to the new Privacy Policy.

“You can think of Privacy Center as a hub for your privacy questions, where you can learn about how we use data, make use of some of the various privacy controls that we offer, and brush up on key account security tips and tools. We’ll also continue adding more guides and controls to it," Meta added.

