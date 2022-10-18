Meta’s Zuckerberg Says WhatsApp Is More Secure Than iMessage

Google had started its campaign to promote RCS messaging, and asked Apple to adopt its messaging technology. Now, Meta-owned WhatsApp is the latest platform to counter iMessage and even goes on to claim that its messaging app is more private and secure than Apple’s messaging app. Meta has started a public campaign that talks about WhatsApp and its legitimate reasons to become the de-facto messaging solution for iPhone users as well.

In this post, Zuckerberg says that WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption, supports disappearing messages and even the backed-up chats are encrypted. He goes on to mention that iMessage offers none of these features, which makes it less reliable and secure than WhatsApp.

Advertisement

“WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats. With WhatsApp you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button," he stated in this post.

Meta’s campaign talks about the green bubble (Google), the blue bubble (Apple) and the private bubble, which is for WhatsApp. Apple for its part has stayed resolute in its mission to keep iPhone users on iMessage.

Recently, Apple CEO, Tim Cook was asked about bringing RCS messages to iPhone, to which, Cook suggested the person bought an iPhone and use iMessage instead of using RCS messages to talk with their friends with iPhone.

Advertisement

Apple has stuck to its guns, and this new campaign from Meta is unlikely to change its stance. Companies are bound to try from their side, and most people would say those iPhone users already have WhatsApp and having iMessage along with it is a bonus and keeps them in a closed space with other iPhone users. Apple makes billions on iPhones in the market, so why would it change anything if there is nothing to worry about for the users?

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here