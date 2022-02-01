Facebook and Instagram parent Meta has started introducing 3D avatars for Instagram Stories and direct messages, and is updating the existing avatars in Facebook and Messenger. The new 3D avatars are being seen as the company’s first step towards coming up with people’s appearance for the famous metaverse. The new avatars have only been launched for users in the US, Canada, and Mexico. These will appear as people’s appearance in stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures, and more across Meta’s platforms and services.

The new 3D avatars on Instagram will include new facial shapes and assistive devices like implants, hearing aids, wheelchairs, and more to be inclusive of users with disabilities, the company said in a blog post. “Since revealing our long-term vision of the metaverse at Connect 2021, we’ve continued building out this next evolution of social technology, building towards a future where you can sit in the same room as loved ones who are actually thousands of miles away or work naturally with a talented team that spans the globe," Aigerim Shorman, Meta’s general manager for avatars and identity said in the blog post. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also spoke on the 3D avatars. In a post, he said, “one day you’ll have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic."

The avatars advance Meta’s foray into the metaverse. The company described metaverse in its blog post as “an interconnected digital world, one that bridges VR and AR but also more familiar platforms like your phone and computer."

As part of a preview of the metaverse, Meta also showed demos of its Codec Avatars and real-time environment rendering at its Facebook Connect event in October. Now, it is being reported that Meta is gearing up for unveiling its metaverse in the coming weeks or months. On Monday, Meta also introduced Super Bowl LVI-themed T-shirts for avatars across its platforms.

