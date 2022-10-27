Home » News » Tech » Metaverse Criticized by Tech Elites, Xbox Head Considers It a "Poorly Designed Video Game"

Metaverse Criticized by Tech Elites, Xbox Head Considers It a "Poorly Designed Video Game"

The most prominent CEOs and leaders in tech, including Phil Spencer of Xbox, Evan Spiegel of Snap, and Greg Joswiak of Apple, are not fans of the Metaverse, yet Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 19:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Meta Quest Pro was launched for $1,499.99 (Image: Meta)
Meta Quest Pro was launched for $1,499.99 (Image: Meta)

Facebook’s parent company Meta and Mark Zuckerberg might be going all-in with pushing Metaverse and Meta Quest VR headsets, but industry veterans including Xbox chief Phil Spencer don’t have high hopes from it.

In fact, Phil Spencer called Metaverse “a poorly built video game." He explained that “Video game creators have an amazing ability to build compelling worlds that we want to go spend time in." He added, “For me, building a metaverse that looks like a meeting room… I just find that’s not where I want to spend most of my time."

Palmer Luckey, former founder of Oculus VR, compared Metaverse to a “project vehicle," on which Meta is burning surmountable cash. He added, “It’s not. It’s not fun, it’s not good. I think most people probably on the team would agree that it’s not currently a good product."

Advertisement

Greg Joswiak, SVP of Global Marketing at Apple, also stepped in to say that Metaverse is “a word I’ll never use."

RELATED NEWS

Facebook competitor and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel compared the Metaverse concept to living inside a computer and that he would never like to spend his time inside a computer after he comes home after a long day.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, remains upbeat about the idea despite criticism. In August 2022, he came under fire for purportedly posting images of his digital avatar in front of the Metaverse’s recreation of the Eiffel Tower and that, despite having a $10 billion budget, Meta produced a less-than-stellar outcome.

Phil Spencer’s criticism also came as a surprise given that Microsoft and Meta had just announced a partnership to make Microsoft’s Office and Xbox Cloud available on Meta Quest VR systems.

At the Meta Connect 2022, Meta said “new partnership that will bring powerful new work and productivity tools to Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 next year, including apps for Microsoft Windows 365 and Microsoft Teams and the ability to join a Teams meeting from inside Meta Horizon Workrooms."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: October 27, 2022, 19:55 IST
last updated: October 27, 2022, 19:55 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan Among Best Dressed Celebs This Diwali

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Paints The Town Red In Stylish Bodycon Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Figure-hugging Outfits In These Pics