Micromax Brings Exclusive Smartphone Deals With ‘Micromax Days’ On Flipkart

Micromax is bringing new special discount offers on its smartphones for a limited period, as a part of its ‘Micromax Days’ sale, which has started from February 18 on Flipkart. Micromax has a slew of smartphones like the In 2b, In Note 1 and the In Note 2 available at a discounted price till February 22.

You can avail discounts up to Rs 500 on these devices, along with the chance to buy the Note 2 smartphone.

>Micromax Days Sale on Flipkart: All Smartphone Deals

Micromax In 2b at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499: Get this budget Android smartphone for Rs 8,499 against its usual price tag of Rs 8,999. For this price you get the 4GB + 64GB variant of the device. This smartphone runs on stock Android 11 OS version and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging speed. And just in case you want the model with higher 6GB RAM, Micromax is offering the same smartphone for Rs 9,499 which otherwise sells for Rs 9,999.

Micromax In Note 1 at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499: Micromax In Note 1 is the other smartphone available for a special price over the next few days. The 4GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 8,499 while the 4GB + 128GB variant costs you Rs 9,499.

Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, and gets a punch hole design. Micromax is using the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset to power this device. And you have a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Micromax In Note 2 at Rs 13,499: And the last Micromax phone you can consider buying is the In Note 2 which launched recently. This one also gets stock Android version, and the screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It comes with an AMOLED full HD+ display, powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

