Micromax IN 2c Smartphone Goes On Sale In India: Special Price, Specifications And More

Micromax IN 2c smartphone launched in India few days back, and the device is now up for grabs via its first sale from 12PM onwards Sunday. The company also gives you a good reason to buy the smartphone today, as you can pick it up for a special introductory price. Micromax IN 2c smartphone sale means you can pick it up from online store in the country.

The new budget Micromax smartphone comes with a large size battery, has an octa-core chipset and offers expandable storage to keep all your data on the device.

Micromax IN 2c Smartphone Sale Price In India

Micromax IN 2c smartphone has launched in India Rs 8,499 that offers 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. But as part of its early sale offer, the introductory price of the smartphone is Rs 7,499 if you buy it today. Micromax IN 2c comes in silver and brown colours.

MICROMAX IN 2C SMARTPHONE SPECIFICATIONS

Micromax IN 2c comes with 6.52-inch HD+ display providing 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The screen gets 89 per cent screen to body ratio and 420 nits of brightness. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core chipset with 3GB RAM and you get it with 32GB internal storage which is further expandable using the microSD card slot.

Micromax IN 2c runs on the Android 11 OS out of the box, and the company should bring the Android 12 update sometime this year. The interface is clean and you get a stock Android-like experience, which is usually hard to find in this price range.

For imaging purpose, Micromax IN 2c features a dual rear camera setup which comprises an 8-megapixel primary sensor, along with a VGA sensor. On the front, it could have a 5-megapixel shooter. Micromax IN 2c comes with a 5000mAh battery that should offer regular charging speed and run through the USB Type C interface.

The budget smartphone from Micromax goes up against Xiaomi, Realme, Realme Narzo and Tecno among others in the market.

