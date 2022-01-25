Micromax In Note 2 Launched: Price, Specs And More For Latest Homegrown Smartphone

Homegrown smartphone maker Micromax has launched its latest Micromax In Note 2 in India today. The latest smartphone from Micromax comes with a MediaTek processor and an AMOLED display, along with a new, more premium look. The smartphone has been launched as a budget-mid range offering from the Indian manufacturer, and takes the company’s #INforIndia campaign ahead. The latest smartphone from Micromax’s In series will go on sale starting January 30, and the company has an introductory offer in place for the same.

Micromax In Note 2 Price

Advertisement

The Micromax In Note 2 has been launched at a price of Rs 13,490 in India and will go on sale starting January 30. As an introductory offer, the company has introduced a Rs 1,000 discount and early buyers can get the smartphone for Rs 12,490. This offer exists till the stocks last. The smartphone will go on sale starting January 30 at 12PM (noon) IST and will be sold on Flipkart and Micromax’s official website.

ALSO READ: Micromax In Note 2 ‘Made in India’ Phone to Launch on January 25, Key Specs Revealed

Micromax In Note 2 Specifications

Advertisement

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the Micromax In Note 2 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Micromax In Note 2 Camera

Advertisement

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with a quad rear camera placed in a Samsung-like camera module design. The camera module includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel lenses. Up front, the Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 16-megapixel front snapper.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.