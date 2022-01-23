Micromax In Note 2 'Made in India' Phone to Launch on January 25, Key Specs Revealed

Micromax will launch its next-generation Micromax In Note 2 smartphone in India on January 25. The phone will retail via Micromax India channels and Flipkart. Notably, its dedicated micro-site on Flipkart is also live, which highlights some of the key specifications. As the name suggests, the Micromax In Note 2 will succeed the In Note 1 that launched in the country in November 2020. Micromax was also tipped to launch Micromax In Note 1 Pro, but nothing concrete has come yet. The company had earlier said that the ‘In’ stands for India since the phone is fully designed and made in the country.

Micromax In Note 2 Specifications

As per the Flipkart microsite, the Micromax In Note 2 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek Helio G95 SoC under the hood. The phone will support 30W fast charging that will seemingly deliver 50 percent charge in 25 minutes. The design reveals 48-megapixel quad cameras at the back, a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button, volume rockers, a hole-punch display, and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. The website also shows a distinct chocolate colour variant, but we might get more colour options at the launch.

To recall, the Micromax In Note 1, Micromax In Note 2’s predecessor, comes with a bigger 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display that carries the same hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, we get the octa-core Helo G85 chipset with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera. It includes a large 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W charging support. For selfies, we get a 16-megapixel camera.

Micromax is long expected to bring a 5G smartphone since its Indian counterpart Lava launched Lava Agni 5G last year. Both Micromax and Lava have been promoting their products as designed and made in India goods to rival Chinese counterparts like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Realme. Micromax also competes against Samsung and Nokia in India. Pricing details of the Micromax In Note 2 remain unclear.

