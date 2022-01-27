Micromax In Note 2 vs Realme 9i Compared: Its India vs China In This Budget Phone Battle

With almost a month into 2022, the smartphone market is already hot with new offerings in almost all segments ranging from budget-friendly smartphones to flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 9RT and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. As the smartphone market in India readies itself for more products in every range, the budget segment, being the most common in India just got one of the most interesting battles between a latest smartphone from a big Chinese maker and a homegrown company that once ruled the market like its Chinese counterparts do right now.

Micromax recently launched its Micromax In Note 2 smartphone, which competes with Realme’s latest Realme 9i that was launched at a similar price point. Both the smartphones were launched few days apart from each other, and both aim to target the same kind of audience. However, the two smartphones are pretty different from one another. Let us take a look at how the Micromax In Note 2 compares with its Chinese rival Realme 9i in terms of specifications, price. Do check out our reviews of both the Micromax In Note 2 and Realme 9i to get a better idea as to which smartphone better suits your needs. Let’s take a look:

Micromax In Note 2 vs Realme 9i: Price

The Micromax In Note 2 was launched earlier this week at a price of Rs 13,490 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Realme 9i, on the other hand starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the top-spec 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Both the Micromax In Note 2 and the Realme 9i are available for purchase on Flipkart and their respective company websites (micromaxinfo.com and realme.com).

Micromax In Note 2 vs Realme 9i: Specifications

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G95 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, that is expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

The Realme 9i, on the other hand comes with a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is also expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Realme 9i also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Micromax In Note 2 vs Realme 9i: Camera

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel secondary wide angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel cameras. Up front, the Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme 9i, on the other hand, comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Up front, the Realme 9i also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

