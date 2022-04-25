Micromax Launching New Budget Smartphone In India On April 26: All Details

Micromax IN 2c budget smartphone is launching in India on April 26. The company has confirmed the details and talked about the phone’s features as well. The latest Micromax In series budget smartphone gets a large capacity battery for long backup, an HD+ display with a notch and a smart design to wrap up the package.

Micromax IN 2c is likely to compete with the Realme C series, Realme Narzo and the Redmi 10A smartphones in the market.

Micromax IN 2c Smartphone India Launch: What We Know So Far

As per reports, Micromax IN 2c specifications has been revealed, giving us a better idea about its targeted buyer. The smartphone is getting a 6.52-inch HD+ display that offers 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 420 nits of brightness and 89 per cent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core chipset, possibly with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The storage is likely to support microSD card slot for expansion, but offer a mere 64GB of internal space.

For optics, Micromax IN 2c features a dual rear camera setup, and we think it could be a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it could have a 5-megapixel shooter.

Micromax IN 2c comes with a 5000mAh battery that should offer regular charging speed and run through the USB Type C interface.

Looking at all these features, Micromax IN 2c should be priced around Rs 7,999 for the base variant and going up to 10,999 for the higher model. The company is using Flipkart as its online seller for the smartphone, where the product page has already been created, along with showing us a closer look at the smartphone itself.

Stay tuned for updates from the event, where the price and availability will be announced on Tuesday.

