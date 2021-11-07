Microsoft Announces Education-Focused Event on November 9: What to Expect

Microsoft has announced the company is hosting a new event on November 9 that will focus on Microsoft Education. Although the company has not shared exact details on products and services it would unveil, we can expect them to focus on e-learning solutions through existing services like Microsoft Teams. The company may also focus on integrated solutions on Windows 11 that started rolling out last month. Microsoft says it will focus on “new and existing technology," and we may see the launch of a student edition (SE) of a Surface laptop. Interested fans can watch the live event at 9 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) via Microsoft newsroom and official channels.

Microsoft’s latest event takes place a just month after the company unveiled new laptops, namely Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Go. We also saw the debut of the foldable Surface Duo 2. The India-specific pricing and exact availability details of all new Surface products still remain unclear. While the Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 are primarily aimed at professionals, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 two-in-one PC can be used by students. It features decent upgrades such as a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor or 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, and the price starts at Rs $400 (approx Rs 29,500). We may also see a launch of a Microsoft Surface Laptop student edition. However, these are all speculations, and we are yet to receive concrete more information.

Advertisement

That being said, some reports speculate the announcement of Windows 11 SE, a toned-down version of Windows 11 for students. It could be similar to Windows 10 S designed for laptops with modest specifications. It might also be specifically designed for Microsoft Student customers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.