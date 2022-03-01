Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Nadella Passes Away At 26

Microsoft has announced that the son of CEO Satya Nadella, Zain Nadella, has passed away due to a prolonged condition. The company said that Zain Nadella, who was 26 years old, had been born with cerebral palsy and succumbed to his condition on Monday morning. Microsoft, according to a report in Bloomberg, told the executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The company has asked its teams to remember the family in their thought and prayers while giving space to the Nadella family to grieve their loss privately.

Satya Nadella, who took over as Microsoft‘s CEO in 2014 after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, has often said that he implements the learnings from his raising and supporting of Zain on products to better serve users with disabilities. According to the Bloomberg report, the Children’s Hospital where Zain got most of his treatment had established a “Zain Nadella Endowed Chair" in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of a Center for Integrative Brain Research.

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," the CEO of Children’s hospital was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to a blog post from Satya Nadella back in 2017, Zain was born in August 1996 with cerebral palsy. In this blog post, Nadella talked about Zain’s condition in detail and how his son’s condition had an effect on him and his wife, Anu Nadella.

