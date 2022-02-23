Microsoft Could Bring This Annoying Watermark On PCs Running Windows 11 Unofficially

Microsoft is finding new ways to tell PC users that their system will not get the official Windows 11 update. The company has laid out a complex plan for its new operating system, only allowing systems with TPM 2.0 security technology support.

This change has left millions of Windows users out of the Windows 11 upgrade cycle. But unlike Mac OS, Windows has different hacks which can be used to install the platform. And users have been forced to apply similar tactics this time as well.

But doing so now puts you in danger of getting a watermark alert from Microsoft. So, any user with Windows 11 running on an unsupported PC will soon get a watermark which says, “system requirements not met." Reports say Microsoft is currently testing this alert which will be placed above the taskbar at the bottom-right of the screen.

Microsoft has repeatedly asked Windows users to use original software versions, including its own operating system. But even today you have millions of machines running on Windows 7 or even XP version for that matter. But the company is looking to change the trend once and for all, starting with Windows 11.

In addition to the watermark close to the taskbar, users will also see the message in the System Settings app of a Windows machine, right below the name of your device.

Microsoft is also warning users that installing Windows 11 on unsupported devices deprives them of support in all ways, including security updates. Thankfully, this message is still only in the testing phase, and Microsoft has not given a timeline on when it will go public.

And we are hoping the company keeps the message limited to the desktop and the Settings app. Because, the last thing you want is the alert sprayed all across the screen, which is sure to annoy most users.

