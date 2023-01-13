Microsoft Doubles Down on ChatGPT as OpenAI Actively Works on GPT-4

ChatGPT has been causing a significant disruption in the technology industry, and Microsoft has played a significant role in it. A recent report by The New York Times revealed that since funding OpenAI with $1 Billion in 2019, Microsoft has been actively supporting OpenAI—the parent company of ChatGPT.

Microsoft has invested an additional $2 billion in ChatGPT’s creator, according to anonymous sources. The $3 billion in total funding has helped OpenAI to scale systems, and facilitate ChatGPT at a public level, and now, the Redmond-based tech giant is looking to invest another $10 billion in OpenAI to challenge competitors like Google, Amazon, and Apple.

In an interview, Eric Boyd from Microsoft’s AI team stated, “the expectation from Satya is that we’re pushing the envelope in AI, and we’re going to do that across our products."

Based on GPT-3 and GPT-3.5, ChatGPT has the ability to disrupt sectors like digital assistants and internet search, and Microsoft views it as a means to enhance its goods and increase sales of Azure cloud computing.

“It is just fascinating to see how these generative models are capturing the imagination," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in India, and described the current times as a golden age for the masses and AI.

Aiden Gomez, the founder of Cohere, a startup that has built technology for ChatGPT, said that building these systems requires a supercomputer, which are scarce.

As per the report by The New York Times, OpenAI is also developing GPT-4, a more advanced ‘generative AI,’ which may be released in the near future. GPT-4 could be a system much like ChatGPT that only generates text from text-based inputs but it may generate images as well. Reportedly, several Microsoft employees and venture capitalists have seen it functioning, but Microsoft did not comment on its future product plans.

Rival companies—Google, Meta and others, too, have active AI projects—working on similar models but have been ‘reluctant’ to release them publicly due to toxic content—including misinformation, hate speech and images that may be ‘biased against women and people of color.’ In fact, five years ago, Microsoft withdrew a chatbot named Tay after it produced racist and offensive language.

In another news, OpenAI has said that is “starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT" as a way to “ensure long-term viability."

“Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits and faster performance," said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder, OpenAI. The monetised version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional.

