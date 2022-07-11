Microsoft Edge To Allow Users To Edit Images On Browser Itself Before Saving Them

Tech giant Microsoft’s Edge Canary includes a new feature that lets you edit images before saving them, which is available as part of a controlled rollout.

At the moment, when you right-click an image, you have the option to save it. This is fine for grabbing the exact image that appears on screen, but is rather limited, reports Windows Central.

Based on screenshots of the tool, the image editor supports cropping, adjustments, filters, and marking. The adjustments feature supports a variety of filters and effects, such as making a photo more dynamic or vivid.

None of these features are groundbreaking, but having them directly built into a browser is nice, the report said.

The web is increasingly people’s primary source of viewing content. Being able to save any image from the web while having the option to crop, adjust the photo, or take notes is a nice addition, it added.

