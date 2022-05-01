Microsoft Edge Web Browser Will Soon Let You Access Blocked Sites For Free: How It Works

Microsoft continues to add new features for its users on the Edge web browser, and the latest will be a free VPN service that will let you access banned sites and stop companies from tracking your internet activities. The built-in VPN feature is currently in testing, and Microsoft is using Cloudflare’s expertise for the service.

The feature is called Edge Secure Network by Microsoft, as it looks to bring more users to its web browser, making it compete against the market leader, Google Chrome.

Also Read: Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s Launched in India: Prices, Offers, Specifications And More

Advertisement

Microsoft says when a user enables the Edge Secure Network, their web address and activities will be encrypted, which ensures the marketers are not able to flood your screen with products ads and collect details about your browsing activities.

The other big advantage of this VPN service is that your original IP address will be hidden, and Microsoft will use mirror networks to ping your location through different servers. This allows you to access blocked/banned websites or platforms, or even Netflix content from other countries, without anyone tracking your moves.

Microsoft Edge Free VPN Service: How It Works And Other Conditions

Microsoft is yet to offer this feature to the public but it could be available for the Microsoft Edge Insiders very soon, who get the unreleased features for testing.

Once that happens, users can head over to Settings on the Edge browser and click on Secure Network. They will notice a shield sign somewhere around the website URL which signals that the VPN is active.

Also Read: Apple Is Removing Old Apps From Its iPhone App Store: Here’s Why

Advertisement

Microsoft has a few conditions tagging along with the ‘free’ nature of this VPN service. It says that the free benefits are limited to 1GB data use per month, which these days is nothing.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

And secondly, in order to get the free usage terms, you need to login using a Microsoft account, which as strange as it may sound, but allow the company to track your usage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.