Microsoft Edge's Latest Update Brings New Browsing Mode to Prioritise Security

With the new update, users can personalise their multi-profile experience.

IANS
Updated: February 06, 2022, 14:36 IST

Tech giant Microsoft has just released version 98.0.1108.43 of its Edge browser that brings a host of new features, including a new browsing mode that prioritises security. The company said that this is a browsing mode in Microsoft Edge where browser security takes priority, giving users an extra layer of protection when browsing the web.

Administrators can apply group policies to end-user desktops (Windows, macOS, and Linux) to help protect against in-the-wild exploits (also referred to 0-days), Microsoft said in a blogpost. With the new update, users can personalise their multi-profile experience with the ability to create a customised list of sites for automatic profile switching in Microsoft Edge.

Starting with version 100, Microsoft Edge will send a three-digit version number in the User-Agent header, for example, “Edg/100".

Starting with Microsoft Edge 97, site owners can test this upcoming user agent string by enabling the #force-major-version-to-100 experiment flag in edge://flags to ensure their User-Agent parsing logic is robust and works as expected.

The company has also updated its scrollbars with an overlay-based design.

first published: February 06, 2022, 14:36 IST