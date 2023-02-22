Home » News » Tech » Microsoft Increases Chat Limits On Bing AI, Searches To No Longer Count Against Chat Totals

Microsoft Increases Chat Limits On Bing AI, Searches To No Longer Count Against Chat Totals

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it has increased conversation limits on Bing AI to 60 total chats per day.

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 13:07 IST

Redmond

Microsoft is planning to increase the daily cap to 100 total chats soon.(Credits: AP)
Microsoft is planning to increase the daily cap to 100 total chats soon.(Credits: AP)

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it has increased conversation limits on Bing AI to 60 total chats per day.

Last week, the tech giant had implemented limits of 5 chat turns per session and a total of 50 per day.

However, now, the company has increased the chat turns per session to 6 and expanded to 60 total chats per day.

“Since placing the chat limits, we have received feedback from many of you wanting a return of longer chats, so that you can both search more effectively and interact with the chat feature better," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

RELATED NEWS

“We intend to bring back longer chats and are working hard as we speak on the best way to do this responsibly," it added.

Advertisement

Moreover, the tech giant is planning to increase the daily cap to 100 total chats soon.

With the “coming change", the normal searches will no longer count against the chat totals.

Microsoft is also going to test an additional option that will allow users to choose the tone of the chat from more Precise, to Balanced, to more Creative.

“The goal is to give you more control on the type of chat behaviour to best meet your needs," it added.

Last week’s decision to implement some conversation limits to Bing AI came as Bing AI went haywire for some users during the chat sessions.

ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine triggered a shockwave after it told a reporter with The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it “wanted to be alive", leaving the reporter “deeply unsettled."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 22, 2023, 13:07 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 13:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks