Microsoft Is Launching a Special Sweater for Christmas

It is the end of the year, and Microsoft has released its own Windows software theme ‘ugly sweater,’ inspired by Minesweeper. The Microsoft ‘Christmas Special’ sweater comes in a single colour option and six sizes (small, large, medium, and three XL versions). The round-neck sweater carries a Christmas tree made of Minesweeper blocks with snowflakes around. Near the neck region, we can notice the date 1990, the year the classic game first came out, and the current year 2021. Around the next, we can notice the classic Windows logo on the left and the close button on the right.

Microsoft’s ‘Minesweeper Ugly’ sweater is currently available in the US, but the company notes international shipping is available. Similar to last year, the company promises to donate to a charity around Christmas, and this time it pledges to donate $100,000 to AbleGamers. The foundation is an American nonprofit organisation dedicated to improving the accessibility of video games for people with disabilities. The sweater costs $74.99, which is roughly Rs 5,600 for all sizes.

Advertisement

Microsoft started its own trend of ugly Christmas sweaters last year with its MS Paint-inspired Microsoft sweater. In 2020, Microsoft donated a portion of the proceeds from each sweater to the Girls Who Code foundation that supports young girls with computer science education. Interested customers must hurry as the stocks are always limited, and the Xbox gear website already shows most sizes being sold out. Customers can currently select between small, XL and 2XL, though there’s an “add to wishlist" option available. The company is also celebrating the release of the new Halo with dedicated cards and tumblers. The Halo 20th Anniversary Playing Card carries a price tag of $14.99 (roughly Rs 1,100), and the Halo 20th Anniversary Personalised Laser Engraved Tumbler costs $32.99 (approx Rs 2,500).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.