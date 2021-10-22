Microsoft Is Now Letting Users Test Android Apps on Windows 11

Microsoft is now offering the first preview of Android apps on Windows 11 to beta testers. The company notes that Beta channel users in the US can test the update on eligible PCs powered by Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors. Users can interact with the Android apps via mouse, touch, and pen or can even pin them to the taskbar. The apps are further integrated into Alt + Tab and Task view to help users move back and forth for a fluid computing experience. Users can get check notifications in the Action Center or share a clipboard between a Windows app and an Android app. Microsoft had earlier explained that the Android apps on Windows 11 would be available via the Amazon Appstore within Microsoft Store. Although its apps catalogue is significantly lesser than Google Play, the Amazon Appstore offers over 460,000 Android apps.

In a blog post, Microsoft notes the company has partnered with popular app developers to curate 50 apps for Windows Insiders to test. It promises to release new apps through Windows Insider Program updates in the coming months. Some of the apps that Windows 11 testers can currently use include, Lords Mobile, June’s Journey, and Coin Master. Other kids-specific Android apps available to testers are Khan Academy Kids and Lego Duplo World.

Microsoft explains it is introducing a new component on top of Windows 11 called Windows Subsystem for Android, which powers the Amazon Appstore and its catalogue. The Subsystem includes the Linux kernel and the Android OS based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) version 11 to essentially allow users to enjoy updated apps on the system. The Windows Subsystem for Android runs in a “Hyper-V Virtual Machine" that understands how to map the runtime and APIs of apps in the AOSP environment to the Windows graphic layer, the memory buffers, the input modes, the physical and virtual devices, and the sensors. Microsoft is offering tools to developers in case they want to publish their apps on Amazon Appstore. These tools were released earlier this week.

