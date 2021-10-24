Microsoft Issues Fixes for AMD PCs After Windows 11 Bug Hindered Performance, Gaming

Microsoft has started rolling out fixes for issues that caused Windows 11-powered PCs with compatible AMD processors to run slow. Earlier this month, AMD noted that users could face errors with some games while using Windows 11 OS. The chipmaker had acknowledged that known errors occurred in the L3 cache latency that helps access data from memory. The second bug was related to the “preferred core" feature that allows a system to use the fastest individual CPU core on a processor. An error in cores could lead to slower performance and a cluttered computing experience.

An updated post by AMD notes that the company with Microsoft has resolved these issues. Speaking over the L3 cache latency issue, a Windows 11 software update (Windows 11 update KB5006746) is now available to address this problem under Microsoft Knowledgebase ID 5006746. Systems with this update applied will enumerate KB5006746 in the Control Panel > Programs > Programs and Features > Installed Updates interface. On the other hand, the error with UEFI CPPC2 (“preferred core") is being fixed by AMD Chipset Driver package version 3.10.08.506. Systems with this update applied will report AMD Chipset Software 3.10.08.506 (or newer) within the Apps & Features interface of Windows 11.

Notably, Microsoft earlier this week started offering the first preview of Android apps on Windows 11 to beta testers. The company noted that Beta channel users in the US could test the update on eligible PCs powered by Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors. Users can interact with the Android apps via mouse, touch, and pen or can even pin them to the taskbar. The apps are further integrated into Alt + Tab and Task view to help users move back and forth for a fluid computing experience. Users can get check notifications in the Action Center or share a clipboard between a Windows app and an Android app. Microsoft had earlier explained that the Android apps on Windows 11 would be available via the Amazon Appstore within Microsoft Store. Although its apps catalogue is significantly lesser than Google Play, the Amazon Appstore offers over 460,000 Android apps.

