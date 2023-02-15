Microsoft Likely To Bring ChatGPT Bing To Android And iOS

Microsoft is looking to give mobile users the chance to experience the new ChatGPT based Bing very soon. The company has already rolled out the new Bing for desktop users and in the coming weeks, Android and iOS users will also get to use the new AI-based Bing search.

The company is actually working on a “substantial optimised interface" for the Chat UI on Bing that will be compatible for Android and iOS. The content will be powered by ChatGPT as well.

In an email sent out to testers, Microsoft confirmed that the mobile experience is not yet ready, according to the report.

according to the report.

Microsoft has shared the update via an email to the testers. “We don’t have a mobile experience ready yet — we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favourite app store to ensure you are ready for the amazing experience when the mobile version is ready."

Having a mobile version of Bing is paramount for Microsoft to use the popularity of ChatGPT and garner more users to its search-based platform. But it is important that Microsoft fixes all the bugs and makes the UI of Bing compatible on mobile devices.

Microsoft has invested around $10 billion in OpenAI and is already reaping the benefits of moving first for ChatGPT. In addition to Bing, the company is also bringing the AI chatbot to Edge browser and soon you will have them available via varied Office apps like Word, PowerPoint and even Outlook. But the work doesn’t stop there. Microsoft is also looking to integrate the Open AI tech with its own AI Model and will share the details of this plan in the coming weeks.

