Microsoft Likely To Bring Windows 12 Version For PCs In 2024

Microsoft is planning for the future which reportedly includes the new Windows 12 version, expected to release in two years’ time. The company has not officially about the prospect of a successor to Windows 11 for now, but a new report this week hints that Windows 12 will be up and running for PCs in 2024.

This timeline suggests Microsoft could be going back to its earlier tradition of bringing the new Windows version after every three years. Windows 11 has just made its presence felt in the market, and it seems Microsoft is ready to unleash the next version.

The company has seemingly cancelled its update for the next year, pushing it to 2024, which could be the announcement of the Windows 12 version for PCs. Having said that, Windows 11 will have a big role to play for Microsoft in the market, especially with the wholesome changes that the company made for its compatibility.

Now, one can’t be sure whether the plans for Windows 12 are legit, at least until Microsoft speak about it in the open. So, it is possible the company might change its plans and decide to prolong the Windows 11 version for a longer period.

We’ve seen a few changes that Windows 11 is about to get in the coming months, thanks to the Insider program which allows developers to access unreleased features and test them out before the public rollout.

Microsoft faced a lot of backlash for limiting the compatibility of Windows 11 with newer PCs. The company said that only the PCs with TPM 2.0 security can be officially upgraded to the Windows 11 operating system. If Microsoft does come out with the Windows 12 version, we are hoping the release strategy is much more clear and unbiased towards the older systems.

