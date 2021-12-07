Microsoft Office Users, Read This Before You Update Your Subscription

Microsoft Office is probably the most popular software suite that people use for productivity-related tasks. A new version that will bring a new Commerce Experience for Microsoft Office is set to come in 2022, and it will change the way businesses use Microsoft’s Office suite. A report in CNBC now hints that the company will “force" organisations to pay 20 percent more every month if they don’t opt for its annual subscription plans.

The report from the channel says that the idea here is to lock in customers for a longer period of time, without having to worry about losing them. Further, the company is also expected to generate more revenue with this new strategy. The annual plans cost less than small-duration plans from the Redmond, Washington-based giant. According to the CNBC report, about 1,400 of Microsoft’s business customers are not accepting this and have even started a petition against this. Users have also taken to Reddit in order to express dissatisfaction at Microsoft’s move.

The petition says that Microsoft has already hiked the price for Office by 15 percent, and adding an additional 20 percent seems “almost punitive in nature."

According to the petition cited in the report, businesses say that monthly subscriptions have been invaluable to help with the cost reduction, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that has already burdened businesses in terms of financials. In August this year, Microsoft hiked the Office subscription fee by 15 percent.

In response, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC that the company provides flexible purchasing options to meet customers’ diverse needs, and the company doesn’t publicly disclose information around its premium and pricing approach for partners. Microsoft has, however, said that it has plans of bringing a monthly term option that will enable partners to provide users with flexibility at a premium price.

