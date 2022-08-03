Microsoft Outlook Lite App Comes For Entry-Level Android Phones: All Details

Microsoft is the latest company to focus on apps for entry-level smartphones that have 1GB or 2GB RAM on board. Lite version apps have mostly been conceived by Google in the market, especially for its Android One and then Android Go platforms. But Microsoft is also targeting a segment which is expected to grow the fastest in the coming years.

The Outlook Lite app is one such attempt. Like the other Lite apps, Outlook misses out on some key features which as helped the company to streamline the size of the app. The Lite version apps are designed to run on Android devices, and we don’t expect that trend to change anytime soon.

Advertisement

The Outlook Lite app does not see a lot of changes in terms of the design of the interface. You can access the mail and calendar from the bottom of the screen, while the search icon is placed on the top-left. Microsoft says Outlook Lite allows you to sign in with Hotmail, MSN, Microsoft 365 and other Microsoft accounts.

The Outlook Lite has been made available in countries like India, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Turkey among others. All these countries still cater to consumers with 2G and 3G devices that have 1GB RAM.

Outlook Lite App Features

- Users can access their emails, contacts or calendar from the Outlook Lite app

- Outlook Lite app gets a download size of 5MB and is available through the Play Store

Advertisement

- You can use the Lite app on phones with as low as 1GB of RAM

Lite apps have got a mixed set of results in the market, with some of them being shut down because of the lack of interest among users. It remains to be seen if Microsoft brings other apps in the Lite version as well.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here