Microsoft Released Windows 11 Update That Worked On Unsupported Devices As Well

If you use a Windows 10 system and suddenly got a Windows 11 update in the past few days, Microsoft says it was just a bug, and not meant to run on your unsupported PC. That’s right, earlier this year, Microsoft seems to have mistakenly released a Windows 11 update that was able to run on PCs that are not compatible with the new Windows OS.

The bug came through with the Windows 11 22H2 Release Preview, and since this was released to select developers for testing, the update rollback was rather easy for the company.

The update about the bug was shared by the Microsoft Insider team, replying to a tweet from a user who saw their Windows 10 machine getting an update alert for Windows 11. The Insider Program handle then replied to the tweet saying, “It’s a bug and the right team is investigating it."

So, if you are one of those testing the new Windows 11 release and got this alert on your Windows 10 machine, Microsoft has shared this grim update which is unlikely to please any of you.

This bug did not release as a public update, or else we would have a massive outcry on the social media, especially when Microsoft decided to roll back this bug-ridden update from the incompatible systems.

The company has made drastic changes to Windows 11 compatibility, which has rendered millions of older Windows PCs not upgradable. Microsoft has made it necessary that any system upgrading to Windows 11 has the TPM 2.0 processor, which is claimed to provide better protection against cyber attacks.

Since security is a big focus with Windows 11 for Microsoft, that eligibility means a lot of Windows users are being either asked to enable the TPM 2.0 feature on their machine or upgrade to a new Windows PC altogether.

