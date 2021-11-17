Microsoft Surface Go 3 Launched in India, Available to Pre-Book on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 3 two-in-one laptop that launched in September, is now available to pre-order in India. As an upgrade to the existing Surface Go 2, the Surface Go 3 is rated to deliver 60 percent faster performance through the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. Customers can also choose the base model that ships with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor. The device is available in a Platinum finish, and pre-ordering customers will get a complimentary Surface Pen worth Rs 9,699.

In terms of specifications, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 two-in-one notebook sports a 10.5-inch display with touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 1,920×1,280 pixels, and a 5-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, the Surface Go 3 features a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor or 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor. As mentioned, it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11, and some other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and up to 11 hours of battery with typical device usage. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 includes a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, a Surface Connect port, and a MicroSDXC card reader.

Coming to the prices, the Surface Go 3 with 10th-generation Intel Pentium Gold processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD is available to pre-book on Amazon for Rs 57,999. The regular sale will start via the e-commerce site from November 23. For Surface Busines customers, the price of the 10th Gen Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC is set at Rs 42,999. The 10th Gen Intel Core i3 + 4GB RAM +64GB eMMC and 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 + 8GB RAM +128GB SSD for Surface Business customers will cost Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999 respectively. Commercial SKUs will be available in the country starting December through authorised resellers.

