Microsoft Teams Getting New Features to Support Frontline Workers

Microsoft has announced new features for Microsoft Teams video conferencing app to “help reduce stress" for frontline workers. The company says its Work Trend Index that focuses on the frontline workforce revealed that 88 per cent of workers are “excited" about tasks that use technology. The new features are aimed at improving communication among workers amid the COVID 19 global pandemic. These features include the Walkie Talkie app, Microsoft Viva, Audio notification for misplaced devices, and more.

>Walkie Talkie app: Microsoft recently announced the general availability of the Walkie Talkie app in Teams for Zebra mobile devices. Zebra mobile users can use Teams’ digital Walkie Talkie functionality with a dedicated push-to-talk (PTT) button that ensures a secure communication network. The Walkie Talkie feature is also available on all iOS and Android smartphones but needs to be installed separately on Teams. However, it appears to be available to paid members.

>Microsoft Viva: Microsoft explains the Viva Learning app enables “frontline employees to discover, share and track learning content" on the Microsoft Teams app. The New updates will make it easier to assign learning from partner solutions like SAP SuccessFactors, Cornerstone OnDemand, and Saba Cloud. The company is also getting new partners on board, like EdCast and OpenSesame to help workers share an extensive content library.

>Reflexis Shifts Connector: Microsoft has also announced the general availability of the ‘Reflexis Shifts’ connector for Teams that integrates with the Reflexis Workforce Scheduler (RWS). The RWS essentially offers workers and managers to view real-time shift tasks. As a leading workforce management solution, RWS provides targeted and flexible scheduling management. The new feature will seemingly bring flexibility and give organizations an opportunity to provide frontline workers with access to their schedules in a consistent and flexible manner."

>Audio notification for misplaced devices: Enterprise customers will soon be able to trigger an audio notification to help frontline workers easily find their misplaced devices. Plus, when devices are enrolled in shared device mode through Workers can also sign out from apps enrolled for Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) with a single tap on Android devices to make them ready for the next worker.

>Managing Virtual Appointments: Lastly, workers can have a comprehensive view of virtual appointments in one location, including real-time updates on wait times, queueing, missed appointments, and staffing delays. Microsoft explains the Team’s feature enables workers to stay in the flow of work and reduce stress around approval updates.

