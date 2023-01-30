Microsoft To Auto Upgrade Windows 11 Old Version To New Version

The US-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that users running the original version of Windows 11, known as version 21H2, will be automatically upgraded to the latest version of Windows 11 known as version 22H2 or the “2022 Update".

“Today we begin to automatically update consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 Home and Pro editions to Windows 11, version 22H2. Since Windows 10, we have been helping Windows users stay up-to-date and secure with supported versions of Windows through automatic updates. We are utilizing this same approach for Windows 11 to help you stay protected and productive," reads the Microsoft support document.

“The automatic update to Windows 11, version 22H2 will happen gradually starting with those devices that have been using version 21H2 for the longest period of time," it added.

The company further said that if users want to download Windows 11, version 22H2 right away, they will then need to open Windows Update settings and select Check for updates, if the users’ device is ready, they will see the option to Download and install.

“Customer feedback and analysis show a positive experience with Windows 11, version 22H2," said Microsoft.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that it is beginning to roll out the tabs feature in Notepad for Windows 11.

The company said this update will introduce support for multiple tabs where users will be able to create, manage, and organise multiple files in a single Notepad window.

