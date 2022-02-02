Microsoft's $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision Blizzard To Be Reviewed By FTC: Here's Why

Microsoft’s roughly $69 billion acquisition will surely make it one of the largest gaming company in the world. However, it can also land the company in trouble as the US Federal Trade Commission is going to undertake an antitrust review of Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a report from Bloomberg said on Monday. The company last month announced plans to buy Activision Blizzard in all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion (roughly Rs roughly Rs 5.14 lakh crores).

The deal is expected to be closed in the next 18 months and will make Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company, giving it ownership of popular titles like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and more. The FTC, according to the Bloomberg report will oversee the review. It will look at whether combining Microsoft and Activision Blizzard could harm competition by limiting rivals’ access to major games, according to the report.

After the announcement of the deal, Microsoft’s gaming chief Phil Spencer had said that he wants to keep Call of Duty on rival Sony’s PlayStation console despite gaining ownership. Spencer had said that he has been in talks with the leaders at Sony and said that he will honour all existing agreements upon acquiring Activision Blizzard. “Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship," Spencer had said last month.

In January, the FTC and the Justice Department’s antitrust division had said that they will rewrite the guidance for mergers, saying that US industries had become more concentrated in the past few years and that a surge in merger filings in 2020 and 2021 can worsen the situation.

