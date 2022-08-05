Midjourney AI Art Generator: How To Use AI To Create Your Own Art Online

Advances in Artificial Intelligences the world over are gradually making people more skeptical about the very notion of their existence. It would be an understatement to say that in technology, exceptionalism is the new normal. Now, while most AIs are being used to make life easier for humans, some institutions like Midjourney Research Lab have created a startling AI bot that makes art for you.

The bot is publicly available to use for AI enthusiasts and people who would like to see their imagination come to life with just the press of a button. However, to use the bot, here are a few steps you will need to follow:

1) Create a Discord account if you don’t have one already.

2) Go to Midjourney.com and sign up for the beta.

3) After you link your Discord account, navigate to the Midjourney server and look for the “Newbie" bot channels.

4) In the channel - type /imagine and then whatever you can imagine. Send the message and wait for 60 seconds for the bot to send you four images.

5) Once you receive your images in the channel, you can select (V) and (U) to get variations and upscales respectively.

7) You can then proceed to download your generated art.​

Art created using Midjourney AI art generator. (Image: Shaurya Sharma/News18)

Midjourney offers the bot as a trial for the first few image generations but once you run out, Midjourney will charge you a monthly fee of $10 for the Basic Membership that includes 200 images, Standard Membership for $30 with unlimited images and a premium Corporate Membership for $600 annually. Do note that only the Corporte Membership keeps your generation private, ergo, if you opt for other plans or just want to use the free trial, your inputs and generation will be availbe in the public domain.

As it turns out, a big conundrum has emerged. Is AI going to replace artists moving forward with big algorithmic leaps or will the human element prevail? Well, only time will tell, but as things stand, AI is slowly doubling down on all things human.

