Ministry of Information And Broadcasting Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Hackers Retweet Elon Musk

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked earlier today. As spotted on the micro-blogging platform, a tweet from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting appeared on its timeline, which confused many people on Twitter. The ministry confirmed that the account had been hacked and has been restored as well.

The handle was sharing posts about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and even retweeting the billionaire’s tweets that criticised a tax move in the State of California, United States. The tweets were, however, removed about half an hour after they were first posted.

“Great job. New Year event," a hacked tweet from the official Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said. The hackers also seemed to have retweeted Elon Musk on a tweet that criticised a solar tax move by the State of California. “Bizarre anti-environment move by the government of California," Musk had said in his tweet, which was retweeted by the Ministry’s hacked Twitter handle.

This comes soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle was briefly hacked, where the hacker made a false tweet saying India has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The Prime Minister’s official later said that the account was immediately secured and the matter has been escalated to Twitter.

