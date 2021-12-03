Missing YouTube Dislike Count? Here’s How You Can Bring It Back

Google-owned YouTube last month removed the dislike count on videos from being public. The change from YouTube was talked upon quite a bit, and the company said that it is removing the dislike count to promote respectful interactions between viewers and creators. Now, there is a way of bringing back the dislike count using a browser extension called “Return YouTube Dislike" that works on all Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and even iOS.

The “Return YouTube Dislike" extension makes it possible for users to restore the YouTube dislike count to their YouTube. The extension has already picked up thousands of positive reviews from users since its release. When installed and active, the “Return YouTube Dislike" extension has picked up thousands of positive reviews from users since its release.

To download the browser extension, users can follow a link or search for “Return YouTube Dislike" in the Chrome Web Store. Other platforms are available in a separate link (https://www.returnyoutubedislike.com/install). After installing the extension, users don’t need to do anything. They just need to ensure that the extension stays active and go to their favourite YouTube video to see it in action.

The extension is free of cost, but the developers are accepting donations from users. The only question, however, is that how long this extension can last. According to a report in 9to5Google, it is already using data from the YouTube API, which shows up-to-date dislike data to anyone using the API for public data. However, Google will cut off this data on December 13.

The developers, according to the 9to5Google report, say that they will use archived stats and user data from the extension to develop dislike counts.

