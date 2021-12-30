MIUI 13 Officially Unveiled, These Xiaomi Phones Will Get the OS Update First

Xiaomi recently unveiled its next-generation Xiaomi 12 smartphones along with a new smartwatch and TWS earbuds. The event all saw the debut of the Android-based MIUI 13 for Xiaomi smartphones and tablets. The custom skin will let users add widgets to the home screen and adjust its size similar to the iOS 15 on iPhones. Xiaomi exclaims that the “generation operating system offers an all-round upgrade for a snappy and stable software experience." It appears that the company wants to make its product ecosystem more integrated by extending the same OS experience across AIoT products.

According to Xiaomi, the Android-based MIUI 13 focuses on “improving core functions" that increases fluidity by 52 percent. Xiaomi is also enhancing self-developed Focused Algorithms, Atomized Memory, and Liquid Storage that essentially improves the performance of its core apps. It can also improve the overall lifespan of the devices, the company claims. As of Q3 2021, the number of connected devices on Xiaomi’s IoT platform exceeds 400 million.

The MIUI 13 will bring the beta of Mi Smart Hub for a more “connected experience" between smart devices. It will allow users to find nearby devices and they can access content such as music, display, even apps across multiple devices via a simple gesture. Aside from connectivity, other features include personalised suggestions, new dynamic wallpapers, and more. There is also a new system font called ‘MiSans’ to offer a clean and a comfortable reading experience.

Xiaomi says it will start rolling some features of the Android-based MIUI 13 to global users from Q1 2022 (January to March). The first batch of smartphones eligible for the upgrade includes Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Redmi Note 8 (2021), Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite, and Redmi Note 10 JE.

