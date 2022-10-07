Mivi Launches New Fort S200 Soundbar In India: Price, Features And All Details

Mivi has unveiled its new Fort S200 soundbar for the Indian market. For the ideal mix of aesthetics and sound, the Fort S200 has an external subwoofer. These speakers, which are originally Rs 9,999, are now available for Rs 6,999 on Flipkart as part of the Diwali sales.

The soundbar features a 200W audio output through a 2.1 channel configuration, which makes for an immersive audio experience and deep bass. The soundbar also features a remote to control various functions and volume levels.

For a deeper and fuller bass, Fort S200 is comes laden with a strong wireless subwoofer and a large 165mm speaker unit. As far as I/O is considered, the Mivi soundbar supports multi-channel inputs including AUX, Coaxial, Bluetooth, USB, OPT, and HDMI. Users can also choose to plug-in their USB flashdrives (up to 32GB) and play MP3 and WAV files directly.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, “Following the phenomenal success of Fort S100 soundbars, we are happy to elevate our audio portfolio with the launch of Fort S200, equipped with next generation design and innovative technology. We strive to provide cutting-edge technology at a very affordable price to our consumers and the launch of S200 is testimony to our commitment."

