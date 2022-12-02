Mivi Watch Model E Launched in India: Check Price, Features Here

Mivi, India’s homegrown consumer tech brand, announced on Thursday the launch of the Mivi Watch Model E into the affordable wearables market. The watch comes in five striking colors, and includes pre-installed workout modes such as cycling, jogging, hiking, and yoga. The watch is compatible with both — iOS and Android.

Mivi Watch E Specifications and Features

The Mivi Watch E has a 1.69-inch HD touchscreen, and is rated for IP68 dust and water resistance, allowing users to wear it during a swim or a workout.

The watch also gets a G-sensor, making it simple to track step count and monitor sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and exercise data, along with menstrual cycle tracking, making it especially useful for women.

Mivi promises a battery life of up to 5-7 days and a stand-by of 20 days, which is facilitated using a 200 mAh battery that charges fully in 1.5 hours.

For the built, the watch’s dial is made out of stainless steel, with silicone straps to go along. In addition, the watch has full music control, dial selection, message push, daily alarm clock, photo control, weather information, and supports 28 languages with 120 sports modes.

Mivi Watch Model E Price and Availability

Mivi has launched the Watch Model E at a price of Rs 1,299. The watch will be available to buy on Flipkart and on the Mivi website in five colors — Pink, Blue, Red, Grey, Green, and Black.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, “In this current world where everyone is trying to get healthier both mentally and physically, a smartwatch is more of a necessity than an accessory. We are delighted to expand our portfolio in smart wearables and are hoping that Mivians will support us through this journey. Our Made-In-India smartwatch is equipped with the best technology and is available at the most affordable rates. This is the most opportune time for us and based on consumer needs, we are constantly striving to introduce ideal Made-in-India products to the Indian market. With this launch, we will be offering innovative technology to the youth of India."​

