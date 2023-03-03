Mobile World Congress 2023 Roundup: Are Foldables Finally Ready To Take The Main Stage?

Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona has come to an end and it is fair to say that a major share of the offline event was about foldable devices this year. The first offline MWC event in a few years allowed a lot of brands to showcase the work done behind the scenes with respect to their foldable products.

Samsung has a clear lead in this segment and the company has somewhat become comfortable with minimal evolution with the new products. So having more brands entering the fray will not only force the South Korean brand to sit up but also look at differentiating its products.

Oppo has shown its capability in this arena with the Find N devices, and finally the company has introduced its Find N2 Flip in global markets, including India where it will be launching soon.

Xiaomi and Vivo are some of the brands that have reserved their premium foldable devices to the China market but going by the brands displaying their foldables at the MWC 2023 this year, it won’t be too long before mainstream brands finally enter this segment.

And it is not just the known brands diversifying into the foldable market. Tecno is probably a surprising addition to this fold, where it will have a premium foldable device for consumers very soon. OnePlus has also confirmed its ambitions in the foldable market, and we expect the likes of Realme and iQOO among others to enter this space as well.

We are into the first few months of 2023 and it is high time that foldables get a wider reach than people relying on Samsung for these products. The MWC 2023 has given us a glimpse into the near future where the existing brands will have to start innovating or else lose out to the upcoming crowd. The Chinese brands in general seem to have a broader focus with these products.

Oppo recently showed its Find N2 Flip which has a creaseless design, something that Samsung has been unable to provide. You also now have plans for a big outer screen on these devices, and pack them with a large capacity battery that supports fast charging.

From what we have seen at the week-long event in Barcelona, it is evident that foldables (both mobile and laptops) are ready to hit the main stage after being living in the shadows of their traditional counterparts.

