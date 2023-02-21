Mobile World Congress 2023: What We Expect To See

Mobile World Congress is the biggest mobile tech event of the year and we are less than a week away from the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona. This is also going to be the first offline MWC event in the last few years after the pandemic put a halt on travel. MWC has become the platform where companies showcase their new products, mostly phones, while some use the event to unveil their future concept models. So what can we expect from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and Huawei among others at the MWC 2023 this year?

Xiaomi 13 Series Global Unveiling

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the new Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled on February 26 and then be part of its lineup at the MWC 2023. Xiaomi announced its partnership with Leica and even though it introduced the Xiaomi 12S Ultra last year, the Xiaomi 13 series will be the first to be offered globally. Xiaomi is also bringing the new flagship phones to the Indian market. We are excited to see what the Leica partnership offers especially after getting a closer look at the cameras on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Realme 240W Charging Boost

Realme is also going to be part of the MWC 2023 this month, and the company has teased its new 240W charging tech for smartphones. This new technology is likely to come with the Realme GT 3 model, which many believe is going to be the global variant of the Realme GT Neo 5 that came out in China recently. The company could have other big things to share which we will know next week.

OnePlus 11 Concept Teaser

OnePlus is bringing its new concept model to the MWC 2023 this month. The OnePlus 11 concept was first announced on the sidelines of the Cloud 11 OnePlus event earlier this month. And this week, we have got a teaser video from the company which gives us some more details about this concept device. OnePlus 11 concept is likely to have a transparent design with blue LEDs flashing on the pipelines.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Showcase

Oppo launched the Find N2 Flip recently, and the company is bringing the new model to the event. In addition to this, Oppo is also going to showcase IoT products and some new technologies. We are eager to see what those are and we’ll know next week.

Honor Showing Its Mettle

Honor devices have been sidelined ever since it lost access to Google Play Store access. But the company is expected to show its big guns at the MWC 2023 which could have a foldable model as well.

