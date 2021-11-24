Most Android Phones Are Still Running On 2-year-old Android 10

Google has released the numbers for its Android user base. The company has said that more than half of all Android smartphones are running on Android 10 and Android 11. The company reveals these numbers on a semi-regular basis on Android Studio. Google did not provide the platform numbers for Android 12, which was released in October this year. The statistics released by Google show that the last three versions of Google’s operating system make up nearly 70 percent of existing Android phones.

The platform distribution numbers from Google were first spotted by 9to5Google in Android Studio, where Google occasionally provides updates for Android adaption. This data is usually for developers to help them determine which Android version to support, and which ones can be dropped in the future. During this year’s Google I/O keynote conference, Google revealed that over three billion devices are running on Android. Now, the company has said that 24.2 percent Android devices are running on Android 11, and 26.5 percent are running on Android 12. Android 9 is still being used on 18.2 percent Android phones, and Android 8 is currently running on 13.7 percent devices. Android versions older than Android 8 have dropped to single digits in terms of the percentage of users still on them.

According to the 9to5Google report, Google is updating these numbers for the first time since April 2020. The latest statistics don’t cover Android 12, which was released about a month ago.

Apple also releases the distribution numbers for devices running on iOS. Like Google, Apple has also not updated its numbers for iOS 15 that was launched in September. However, the Cupertino-based giant shows that about 85 percent of all active iPhones are running on iOS 14, while 8 percent are still on iOS 13, and 7 percent are on older versions.

