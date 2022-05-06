Mother's Day 2022 Gift Ideas: Top Tech You Can Buy Under Rs 2000

Mother’s Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 8, and major e-retailers like Amazon and Flipkart are hosting their sale events where customers can check out loads of gadgets at discounted rates. If you’re planning to buy something special for your mother, there are a bunch of ‘tech options’ you can check out. It can be TWS earbuds that they connect with their smartphones, smart lights to set the mood of the room according to their preferences, or even an e-reader if she enjoys reading.

Here are gadgets at different price points you can choose for mother, on Mother’s Day 2022.

Under Rs 500 (Amazon, Flipkart)

ZunPulse Wi-Fi Smart Bulb 10W - Rs 499: Smart bulbs are increasingly popular these days as you can set the mood of the room with your phone. You can also switch on and phone via the phone app. ZunPulse Wi-Fi Smart Bulb 10W works with Android smartphones, but iPhone users may struggle to connect the bulb.

JBL C50HI Wired in-Ear Earphones with Mic - Rs 449: You can even choose JBL in-ear earphones that can work with smartphones with a 3.5mm audio jack. The earphones come in three colours - blue, red, and black.

Nova Temperature Control Professional NHS 860 Hair Straightener - Rs 494: Another option you can check out is the Nova hair straightener which gives a bunch of options to control temperature. Users can choose between four temperature settings, and it has a ceramic coating.

Under Rs 1,000 (Amazon, Flipkart)

ZunPulse Wi-Fi Smart Bulb 12W - Rs 1000: If you’re looking for a brighter smart light, the ZunPulse 12W smart light will not disappoint. The app comes with multiple light modes - like reading, movie, and more. It works easily with an Android phone, but iPhone users may struggle a bit.

OnePlus 1000mAh Powerbank - Rs 999: Powerbanks are also good options to consider in this range. Since we all are travelling with fewer COVID 19 restrictions, it’s a handy tech to carry all time.

SYSKA SSK-TL-8605L POWERLIGHT 10W LED Table lamp with 3 Stage Dimming Light - Rs 759: Lamps are another good option and have multiple use cases. The SYSKA lamp offers three stages of lighting, and users can also bend the neck to adjust the light.

Under Rs 2,000 (Amazon, Flipkart)

Oppo Enco Air 2 - Rs 1,999: One of the best TWS earbuds you’ll find under Rs 2,000. The earbuds offer bass-heavy sound output and features AirPods-like design. If you’re planning to get quality audio device this Mother’s Day, these are good to consider.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports -Rs 1,999: Smartwatches are popular smartphone accessories these days to help you track health metrics. Dizo watch 2 not only looks good, but offers loads of features.

Echo Flex combo with Philips 9W LED smart colour - Rs 1,799: The Amazon Flex is essentially a smart speaker that plugs directly into a power outlet and lets you access Alexa pretty much anywhere, like a bathroom, laundry room, or garage. It helps you control smart devices in remote corners.

