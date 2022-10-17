Moto E22s With 90Hz Display And 5000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Motorola has launched its new budget Moto phone in the Indian market this week and even with the country moving towards 5G, this device caters to those who still don’t mind getting a 4G device. Moto E22s comes powered by a MediaTek chipset, gets stock Android 12 OS out of the box and the storage is expandable. You have dual cameras and a big-capacity battery to keep you going.

Moto E22s India Price

Moto E22s smartphone will be available for Rs 8,999 which gets you the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale from October 22 in the country.

Moto E22s Specifications

Moto E22s features a water-repellant design which is good to have in this range. It gets a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen that offers HD+ resolution and comes with Widevine L1 certification. This feature allows you to watch content in HD quality. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and offered with 64GB storage which is further expandable.

You get it with an IP52 rating which makes it resistant to water splashes, and the screen houses a punch-hole cutout. Moto E22s has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone gets an 8-megapixel camera.

Being in this range means the Moto E22s carries a 5000mAh battery that only gets 10W charging speed. So, while it can last up to a couple of days, charging it back might be a longer wait than usual. Budget 4G phones will continue to be in demand even as the market slowly move towards adopting 5G in a big way.

