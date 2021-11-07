Moto E30 With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched, Priced at Roughly Rs 10,000

Motorola has refreshed its budget E-smartphone series lineup with the Moto E30. The phone borrows existing specifications from the existing Moto E40 but now gets the toned-down Android Go for budget smartphones. Despite that, the Moto E30 gets loads of eye-catching features such as a 5,000mAh battery, a large 6.5 display, and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It has launched in parts of Europe, including the UK.

Moto E30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs the Unisoc T700 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Moto E30 supports dual-SIM cards (nano), and there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint reader as well, for biometric security. The phone runs on Android Go, designed for entry-level smartphones with low RAM configuration. The Go edition on the Moto E30 is based on Android 11. Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera system houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, users get an 8-megapixel camera inside the centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling.

The Moto E30 carries a 5,000mAh battery and supports charging speeds of only 10W via a USB-C port. The phone has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Its price in the UK is set at GBP 99.99 (approx Rs 10,000) for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option. Customers can choose between Mineral Grey and Digital Blue colours, and India availability remains unclear.

