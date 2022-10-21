Moto Edge 30 Ultra's 12GB RAM Variant Is Now Available On Flipkart: Price, Specifications And More

Motorola launched its flagship smartphone, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra last month alongside the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the flagship device from Motorola, and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 200-megapixel camera and more. While it is the most premium device from the brand, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra was launched with just one 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in India. Now, however, Motorola has introduced a new 12GB RAM variant.

The 12GB RAM variant of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra is available for sale in India starting now. For those who were waiting to purchase the Moto Edge 30 Ultra but weren’t sure if 8GB RAM was enough, now have a higher RAM variant as an option. Let’s take a look at how much it costs and what the new Moto Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM variant offers.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM price

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra’s 12GB RAM + 256GB RAM variant has been launched at a price of Rs 64,999. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart, and buyers can avail up to 10 percent off on SBI credit cards of up to Rs 3,000. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Moto Edge 30 is priced at Rs 54,999 and is also available for purchase on Flipkart.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary Samsung HP1 shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. Up front, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra has a 60-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is a 4,610mAh battery on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which supports 125W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. The smartphone also comes with reverse wireless charging at a 10W speed. Connectivity features on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

