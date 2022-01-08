Moto Edge X30 India Launch Soon, Certification Listing Hints

Smartphone brand Motorola is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone Moto Edge X30 in India soon. The Bureau of Indian Standards has certified the Motorola Edge X30 for sale in the Indian market with the model number XT2201-01, reports GSMArena. Motorola announced its latest flagship smartphone, the Edge X30, back in December for the Chinese market.

The Moto Edge X30 sports a 6.7 inch OLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also offers 100 percent DCI P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, a punch hole cutout, and an in display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor with f/1.88 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. There is a 60MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats. It measures 163.56 X 75.95 X 8.49mm and weighs 194 grams. Under the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 runs the device.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

