Moto G Stylus (2022) Launched With 90Hz Display, 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specs And More

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, the Moto G Stylus. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera, and is powered by a MediaTek processor. The Moto G Stylus has initially been launched only in the United States and comes as a mid-range offering from the brand. The Moto G Stylus (2022), as the name suggests, comes with support for a stylus and includes a preloaded Moto Note app that lets you write notes using the bundled stylus, even without unlocking the smartphone.

MOTO G STYLUS (2022) PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The Moto G Stylus has been launched at a price of $299.99 (roughly Rs 22,391) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue colours and is available only in the United States as of now. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue. It is not known as to when the Moto G Stylus (2022) will be launched in other markets including in India.

Moto G Stylus (2022) Specifications

The Moto G Stylus (2022) comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Max Vision display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 512GB. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board, that supports 10W fast charging.

The Moto G Stylus (2022) comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

