Moto G200 With Snapdragon 888 Plus, Four More Motorola G-Phones Launched

Motorola has refreshed its popular Moto G-smartphone series with five new devices. The company launched the Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto G200, the two mid-budget offerings Moto G71 5G and Moto G51 5G, and two budget phones Moto G41 and Moto G31. All devices have debuted in Europe, and the global availability details remain unclear. All the new smartphones come with triple rear cameras and a large 5,000mAh battery.

>Moto G200: Starting with the Moto G200, the smartphone sports a 6.8-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution (1080×2460 pixels), 144Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120 FoV, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app on the Moto G200 comes bundled with Night Vision, Shot Optimisation, Auto Smile Capture, Smart Composition, HDR, and more.

Other notable features on the Moto G200 include Google Assistant key, NFC, dual-SIM card support, Android 11, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Its price starts at EUR 449 which is roughly Rs 37,800.

>Moto G71 5G: The Moto G71 5G is more of a mid-budget phone and comes with modest features. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, Moto G71 carries a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo Power 30 fast charging, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac. Like the Moto G200, it supports Dolby Atmos and has a water-repellent design (IP52). The Moto G71 5G’s comes with a price tag of EUR 299.99, which is roughly Rs 25,200.

>Moto G51 5G: The smartphone borrows features from the Moto G200 and Moto G71 and also offers 5G connectivity. It comes with a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, an overclocked version of the original Snapdragon 480 that powers several 5G-enabled budget smartphones. It also sports a large 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G51 5G’s triple rear camera setup houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter inside the hole-punch cutout. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery unit with just 10W charging support. Its price in Europe is set at EUR 229.99, which is roughly Rs 19,300.

>Moto G41: The smartphone is more similar to the Moto G71 and comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM. The Moto G41 also has triple cameras at the back, and the camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there’s a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. Users also get a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo Charge 30 fast charging support along with connectivity options such as USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac. The new Moto G41 carries a price tag of EUR 249.99 (approx Rs 20,900) and will be available in Europe in the coming weeks.

>Moto G31: The last smartphone that the company launched is the Moto G31, another budget version of the Moto G71 5G. It features the same 6.4-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. There is no 5G support here as the phone runs on the same MediaTek Helio G85 chipset as the Moto G41.

Its triple rear camera setup houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, Moto G31 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, and the connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac. The Moto G31 is priced at EUR 199.99, which is roughly Rs 16,700.

