Moto G22 to Launch in India on April 8, Key Specifications Revealed: All Details

Motorola will launch Moto G22 in India on April 8, the company confirmed earlier today. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite for the smartphone that highlights some of its key specifications. We can notice the device in Black and Blue colours, and the rear panel includes a pill-shaped module. Additionally, the rear module houses quad cameras, and the phone seemingly features a flat-edge design. This design language that takes inspiration from iPhone 12 series has been adopted by many brands like Xiaomi (Redmi Note 11S) and Vivo (Vivo V23). The microsite also reveals the phone will come with a hole-punch display.

The Flipkart microsite further highlights that the Moto G22 would come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel quad rear camera. Other features include a 90Hz IPS LCD display and Android 12 OS. Motorola is promising a clean software experience with few bloatware on the Motorola Moto G22. In terms of battery, it will carry a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbo Charge quick charging support. A promotional video reveals the charging adapter will be included in the box.

Other key features of the device include a water-repellent body, fingerprint scanner, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 64GM storage. It will be interesting to see how the new Moto G22 smartphone will be priced in India. Currently, Motorola sells Moto G51 in India at starting Rs 14,999. There’s a Moto G30 as well that costs Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM and 64GB storage). The Moto G22 could be priced under Rs 10,000 but there’s no clarity. The company used to sell smartphones under its Moto E series, but it hasn’t refreshed the lineup in quite some time. The company will hope to gain an edge over rivals like Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung that dominate the budget segment in the country.

