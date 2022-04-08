Moto G22 With 50MP Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Prices, Specifications And More

Motorola has refreshed its G-smartphone series with the Moto G22 in India. The budget smartphone comes with quad rear cameras and a 90Hz LCD display and aims to rival notable brands like Realme and Xiaomi with the latest offering. Sadly, the phone comes in a single storage model, though customers can expand the internal memory with a microSD card. The phone also carries a big 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G22 Price in India

The Moto G22 price in India has been set at Rs 10,999 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Customers can choose between Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green colours. It will go on sale between April 13 and 14 on Flipkart.

Moto G22 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto G22 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution (1600×720 pixels). Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Customers can also expand the internal memory up to 1TB with a microSD card. Motorola claims that the Moto G22 features a water-resistant build. It is also among the few budget smartphones with a hole-punch display.

Coming to the camera, we get a quad rear camera setup - headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro photography and depth sensing. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera app on the Moto G22 comes bundled with modes like Portrait, Panorama, Night Vision, Pro Mode, Ultra-Wide, and Macro Vision. The rear camera can record full-HD videos at 30fps.

Other key features of the Moto G22 include Wi-Fi 5, a Type-C port for charging, Google Assistant support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Bluetooth v5. The Moto G22 also runs on Android 12, and the device would receive security updates for three years. Lastly, the Moto G22 carries a 5,000mAh battery (with 20W fast charging bundled in the box).

