Moto G42 Launched In India With AMOLED Display, Triple Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Motorola has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Moto G42 in India. The smartphone comes as a budget offering from Motorola, and has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, an AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup.

Moto G42 Price And Offers

The Moto G42 has been launched in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart, and SBI credit and debit card users will be able to claim a Rs 1,000 discount, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 12,999. Further, Jio users also get benefits worth up to Rs 2,549. The Moto G42 has been launched in two colour options - Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Reliable Flagship That Doesn’t Put a Hole in Your Pocket

Moto G42 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto G42 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Moto G42 has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Moto G42 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter that also doubles up as a depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Moto G42 comes with a 16-megapixel front camera.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

Advertisement

Connectivity options on the Motorola G42 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.